Furious UT rally comes up just short in road loss to Sterling

Sterling regained the lead on a pair of free throws with 1:07 to go by Cooper Willman, and as it turned out, those were the last points of the game.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

UT called timeout with 47.5 seconds left, only to have Michael Merrick whistled for an illegal screen at the :39.3 mark.

Sterling called timeout with :21.4 to go, after dodging a pair of potential traveling violations that the UT coaching staff were screaming should have been called.

With :15.7 to go, Vos was called for walking, giving the Panthers the last shot.

By that point, the Panthers were out of timeouts, so Webber couldn’t dial up a play in the huddle. They ended up getting a clean look from Geadeyan from the top of the key with :02 left, but it hit hard off the heel of the rim.

“When the ball came back to Das, he got a pretty good look at it,” Webber said. “It was dead center, back iron. He’s been shooting it well for us. He’s been a two-year starter for us as a junior, and he deserved for that shot to go in.”

Bustos was 5-for-14 from 3-point range and led UT with 19 points, while Geadeyan finished with 18. Trice chipped in nine points and six assists.