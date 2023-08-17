Pending

Garry Lynn Near, 67, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, august 8, 2023. arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Charles E Johnson II, 69, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at select specialty hospital, Davenport. arrangements are pending at DeRoo Funeral home, Moline.

Augustin Raya, 87, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral home, Moline.

Edward Eugene Bowers Sr., 82, of Rock island, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at Clarissa c. cook hospice house, Bettendorf, Iowa. arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral home, Moline, Illinois.

Timothy "Tim" L. Cruchelow, 43, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, august 14, 2023. arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and crematory.

Shirley M. Jones, 77, of Hillsdale, Illinois, passed away Wednesday august 16, 2023, arrangements pending at Gibson-Bode Funeral home port Byron.

Frankie L. Lucas, 63, of pleasant Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at aspire of pleasant Valley. cremation will be directed by cremation society of the Quad cities.