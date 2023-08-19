Pending

H. James Stout, 73, of Moline, passed away Wednesday,

August 16, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Sandra Jane Riggins, 86, of Moline, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Silver Cross—Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Nathaniel "Nate" L. Lawrence, 80, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Arrangements by SullivanEllis Mortuary, Ltd.

Monte M. Johnson, 61, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Robert C. Jahns, 72, of Colona, Illinois, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.