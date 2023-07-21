Today

Helen B. Holcomb, 11 a.m., Grace united Methodist Church, Geneseo.

Ruby North, NOON, West Branch Church of the Brethren in Polo, Illinois.

Mary Lou Ries, 1 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.

Ronald V. Tacey, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.

Pending

Thomas L. Echelberger, 66, of rural Cambridge, went to be with the lord on Thursday, July 20, 2023, due to an illness he passed away peacefully at his home. arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.

Douglas H. "Doug" Eckhardt, 72, of rock island, and formerly of davenport, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-deVries Funeral Home, davenport.

James Steven Welsh, 35, of Viola, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 17, 2023 at his home. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Linda L. Baker, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, davenport. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.