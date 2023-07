Today

Joe Allen, 11 a.m., Tabernacle Baptist church, Moline.

Barry Smiley, 12:30 p.m., Halligan-Mccabe-DeVries, Davenport.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

Pending

Emil George Anthony, 82, of Geneseo, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Vandemore Funeral homes & crematory – Geneseo chapel.

Hubert R. Becker Jr., 58, of east Moline, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.

Mary H. Burchette, 81, of east Moline, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at her residence. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.

Velma "Lois" Cunningham, 95, of east Moline, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her residence. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & crematory ltd., Moline.

John D. Hawkins, 88, of Davenport, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at genesis Medical center east, Davenport. arrangements: Halligan-Mccabe-DeVries Funeral home, Davenport.

Richard M. Jump, 72, of east Moline, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral home.

Felipe Morales, 70, of Bettendorf, died July 11, 2023. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.

Betty A. Penn, 66, of Rock island, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Michael R. Pryer, 61, of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the university of Iowa hospitals and clinics. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.