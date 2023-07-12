Today
Clarke C. Barnes, 11 a.m., grace united Methodist church, Geneseo.
Tomorrow
Joan C. Price, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral home, Moline. Isabellia M. "Izzy" Roelens, 10 a.m., sacred heart church, Moline. Glenn C. Swanson, 11 a.m., Bethany lutheran church, Woodhull.
Pending
Deborah A. Cerny, 67, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at genesis Medical center in east Davenport. arrangements: cremation society of the Quad cities.
Beatriz Garcia, 59, of Rock island, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.
People are also reading…
Leland Martin Partin, 75, of Davenport, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Mississippi Valley cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.
Giles E. "Ted" Tedford Jr., 88, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Clarissa c. cook hospice house, Bettendorf, Iowa. arrangements: cremation society of the Quad cities.