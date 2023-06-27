Today

Arthur Carl Brahmstedt Jr., 2 p.m., Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.

Katherine D. Cutrer, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

Miriam Ehrhardt, 11 a.m., Magnificat Chapel, Humility of Mary Center, Davenport.

Barbara Fackler, 11 a.m., Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Tomorrow

Donald J. Gnidovic, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.

Joann C. Ransom, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Pending

Jason M. Boos, 47, of Orion, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Sister Helen Carey, OSB, 91, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Monastery. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crema¬tory, Milan.

Henrietta “Jean” Clark, 100, of Stoughton, formerly of Geneseo, died on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Skaalen Skilled Nursing Facility, in Stoughton. Arrangements: Vandemore Fu neral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.

Virginia “Ginny” G. Gross, 94, of Rock Island, died Mon¬day, June 26,2023, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrange-ments: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Laurie K. Hoefling, 65, of Davenport, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

John R. Hunt, 75, of Cambridge, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stack-house-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

John Leo Leuck, 63, of Moline, died Monday, June 26,2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Raf¬ferty Funeral Home.

Mark Willey, 70, of Davenport, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary.