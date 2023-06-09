Today

Barbara Jean Cameron, 11:15 a.m., Trimble Funeral home at Trimble pointe, Moline.

Doris J. Carpentier, 1 p.m., Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Kathryn "Kay" Ickes, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral home, 2111-1st st. a, Moline.

Dean O. Olson, 10:30 a.m., First lutheran church-geneseo.

Steven Saunders, 4 p.m., Rafferty Funeral home, Moline.

Dean A. Stevenson, 11 a.m., First covenant church, Moline.

Tomorrow

Stephen "Steve" K. Gray, 11 a.m., First Baptist church, Bettendorf.

Clara Mae Harrison, 11 a.m., Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Reynolds.

Fernando J. Herrera, 11 a.m., Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Raymond E. "Ray" Sterling, 11:30 a.m., First lutheran church, geneseo.

Gerald L. "Jerry" Weir, 10 a.m., Vandemore Funeral homes & crematory – geneseo chapel.

Lois Evaline Wells, noon, Zuma cemetery, port Byron.

J.L. Westmorland Jr., 10 a.m., St. Ambrose catholic church, Milan.

Pending

Jayson P. Chadwick, 74, of Rock island, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence. arrangements: Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Rachel Kaylene Clementz, 22, formerly of geneseo, died Friday, June 2, 2023, in Maryland heights, Missouri. arrangements: Vandemore Funeral homes & crematory – geneseo chapel.

Darrell Arnold Engler, 70, of long grove, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and crematory.

Sung Im Jones, 76, Rock island, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Milan.

Mary Elizabeth Lang, 92, of savanna, done June 4, 2023, at Mercyone hospital in clinton. arrangements: law-Jones Funeral home.

Willis G. Ray, 59, of coal Valley, died Tuesday June 6, 2023. arrangements: esterdahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.

Willie Rush, 79, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at harmony nursing home, in Davenport. arrangements: cremation society of the Quad cities.