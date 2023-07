Pending

Mary K. Curoe, 83, of davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday,

July 26, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, davenport. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Theodore M. Swanson, 92, of East Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Barbara L. Breckenridge, 75, of Richton Park, Illinois, formerly rock island, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home. arrangements by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.

Lois H. Gerse, 96, of rock island, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Friendship Manor, rock island. arrangements by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.

George B. Paprocki, 77, of rock island, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home. arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois.

Dell R. Hicks, 63, of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, in East Moline. arrangements by Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Danny Rasler, 66, of davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence. arrangements are pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline.