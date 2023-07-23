Today

Charles, Marianne and Robert Bealer, 1 p.m., Fenton Cemetery, Fenton, Illinois.

Tomorrow

Eleanor Jane Garrison, 11 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Pending

James R. Nau, 65, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Wayne E. Coyne, 87, of Milan, died Friday, July 21,2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Richard W. Welsh, 80, of Silver Creek, Georgia, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Atrium Health Floyd, Rome, Georgia. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Peggy Pierce, 98, of Moline passed away on Friday, July 21,2023 at The Fountains, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

James "Jim" Eugene McCall II, 63, of Moline, passed away Wednesday July 19,2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Charles Henry Kessler, 97, passed away on July 20,2023 at Allure Nursing Home in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Illinois.

Consuelo G. Correa, 77, of Colona, Illinois, died Saturday July 22, 2023 at Genesis-lllini, Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, Illinois.

Kelly M. Bell, 65, of Moline passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at her home. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Jerald Smith, 85, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, in His home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Charles A. Blocker, 87, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary.