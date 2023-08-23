Ann M. Johansen, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away Monday, august 21, 2023 at Clarissa c. cook hospice house. arrangements pending at Weerts Funeral home.

Patricia "Patty" L. Burford, 65, of Sherrard, passed away Sunday, august 20, 2023, at the university of Iowa hospitals and clinics, Iowa city. arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Milan.

Ronald P. Staes, 76, of Moline, passed away Sunday, august 20, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral home, Moline

Annie L. Carr, 82, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, august 22, 2023, at genesis east Medical center, Davenport. arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Richard G. Shaffnit, 64, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, august 18, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Mississippi Valley cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Dorothy E. Everett, 90, of Geneseo, passed away Monday, august 21, 2023, at Hammond-henry long Term care, Geneseo. arrangements pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral services, Cambridge.

Samuel Davis, Jr., 76, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, august 20, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Orr's Mortuary, Rock island.