Today
Richard L. "Dick" Day Sr., 2 p.m., ST. John's catholic church, Rapids city.
Mary M. Klouser, 11 a.m., ST. Patrick's catholic church, colona, il.
Deborah L. "Debby" Meier, 10 a.m., sacred heart church, Moline.
Robert "Mike" Mosher, 1 p.m., ester dahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.
Donna M. Sharp, 10 a.m., christ united Methodist church, east Moline.
Tomorrow
Douglas Martin, 10 a.m., Western Township cemetery.
Mary L. Redman, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Pending
Joe Allen, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023,
at his home. arrangements: ester Dahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.
Antonio Tellez-Calderon, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.
Helen B. Holcomb, 96, of Alton, Illinois, died on July 4, 2023 at River crossing of Alton nursing home. arrangements: stackhouse-Moore Funeral & cremation services, Geneseo.
Timothy E. Lage, 75, of Rock island, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.
Marilyn D. Morrow, 90, Rock island, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Friendship Manor, Rock island. arrangements: Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.
Patricia Ann Thomas, 99, of Davenport, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Mississippi Valley cremation and Direct Burial, Moline.