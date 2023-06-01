Today

Deborah E. Breeden, 11 a.m., The Aledo united Methodist church.

DayQwon M. Jones, 11 a.m., Third Missionary Baptist church, Davenport.

Daniel L. Thorngren, 11 a.m., Schroder Mortuary in Silvis.

Mary Lou (Viviani) Udy, 10 a.m., sacred heart catholic church, Rock island.

Tomorrow

Barbara Hoover, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral home in Moline.

Sandra K. Jacobs, 1 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.

David Kakavas, 2:30 p.m., Rock island national cemetery.

E. James "Jim" Konitzer, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's catholic church in Colona.

Norman Eugene "Gene" Leibovitz, 10 a.m., Van hoe Funeral home, east Moline.

Kathleen "Katy" (Mortell) Nelson, 10 a.m., Calvary cemetery in Rock island.

Donna Lee Matthews Tharp, noon, Keithsburg First Christian church.

Pending

Rodney H. Britton, 70, of east Moline, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at hope creek care center, east Moline. arrangements: cremation society of the Quad cities.

Howard Frye, 59, of Aledo, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence. arrangements: Mississippi Valley cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Richard F. Kelley, 91, of east Moline, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in allure of the Quad cities, Moline. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.

Mary Lou Lieven, 82, of elm grove, Wisconsin, died Friday, May 19, 2023. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral home.

Cindy Leigh (Vyncke) McMullen, 70, of Moline, died Monday May 29, 2023, at genesis Medical center in Davenport. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & crematory, ltd., Moline.

Alfred Menke, 86, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in university of Iowa hospitals & clinics, iowa city. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.

Sharon L. Payton, 74, of Rock island, died Saturday May 27, 2023, at Unitypoint health-Trinity, Rock island. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Randall Schonlau, 59, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Wendt Funeral home, Moline.

Gary A. Sebbert, 83, of Muscatine, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at premier estates of Muscatine. arrangements: cremation society of the Quad cities.

Diane von Dresky, 82, of Rock island, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the university of Iowa hospitals & clinics, Iowa city. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.

Bruce "Tready" Treadwell, 71, of Moline, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the university of Iowa hospitals & clinics, Iowa city. arrangements: DeRoo Funeral home, Moline.