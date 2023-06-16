Today
Martha J. King, 11 a.m., Dennison Funeral home, Aledo. Merle C. Reed Jr., 10 a.m., Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and cremation services of Muscatine.
Marjorie Mae Rogiers, 11 a.m., Christ the king catholic church, Moline.
Helen Thompson, 11 a.m., sacred heart church, Moline. Debra Jo (Pieper) Wakeland, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.
Tomorrow
Arlene Atkins, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & crematory , ltd., Moline.
Deborah Jean (Seales) Barrett, 10 a.m., Wheelan-pressly Funeral home and crematory, Rock island.
People are also reading…
Jean McGuinty, 11 a.m., St. Pius X catholic church, Rock island.
Andrew "Andy" D. Painter, 10 a.m., schroder Mortuary, colona.
Samuel "Sam" D. Quinn, 5 p.m., gibson-Bode Funeral home port Byron.
Sharron K. Ziel, 11 a.m., First evangelical Free church in Moline.
Pending
Scott A. Bailey, 60, of Rock island, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at university of Iowa hospitals & clinics, Iowa city. arrangements: Mississippi Valley cremation and Direct Burial, Moline.
Deborah Jean Houck, 70, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Nancy P. Kerr, 66, of east Moline, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at genesis Medical center, silvis. arrangements: Trimble Funeral home & crematory, Moline.
Ronald L. Peters Sr., 72, of east Moline, died Wednesday June 14, 2023. arrangements: Van hoe Funeral home, east Moline.
Joyce Marie Ullmark, 88, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Jersey Ridge place, Davenport. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral home.