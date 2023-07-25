Today

Ruth Ann "Sam" Morrissey (Hoogerwerf), 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Atkinson.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

Pending

Mary Lacey-Jones, 91, of Rock Island passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home. arrangements pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary ltd., east Moline.

Mario S. Yancey, 51, of Rock Island passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Rock Island. arrangements pending at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary ltd., east Moline.

Deanna C. Brekke, 72, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at her home. arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Norma Jean Arnold, age 86, of Elizabeth, Il, passed away July 20, 2023, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in savanna, Il. arrangements with law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizzabeth.

Janice Marie Tatar, age 60, of loves Park, Il, passed away July 19, 2023. arrangements with law-Jones Funeral Home, Savannh, Il.

Phyllis I. Akers, 89, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Phyllis M. Reiling Brondyke, 96, of Port Byron, Il, died peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. arrangements are pending with Gibson—Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Nancy Jo Ruhl—On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Nancy Jo Ruhl, peacefully went home to Jesus, while surrounded by loved ones. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Terrence E. Hanes—Funeral services for Terence e. Hanes, Jr., 31, of Rock Island are pending at Orr's Mortuary. He departed this life on Saturday at St. Anthony's Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Rock Island.