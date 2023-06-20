TENNIS

Venus Williams pulls off upset: At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet — especially on her favored surface of grass.

Williams upset 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) after more than three hours at the Birmingham Classic on Monday for her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.

On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands. Williams said it was "touch and go" against Giorgi. "There were so many moments where I thought, 'This match is over,' then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere," Williams said. "She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it's great for me.

"I haven't played a lot of matches, and it's great to come through."

There were also wins for third seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the Wimbledon warmup event.

Navratilova clear of cancer: Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.

The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etcwhat a relief," she wrote.

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed the early stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March.

HOCKEY

Bedard wins IIHF men's player of the year: Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.

The IIHF announced Monday Bedard finished first in voting among a panel of representatives from 22 countries, well ahead of Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs, Swiss forward Andres Ambuhl and German defenseman Moritz Seider.

Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships, played last summer and this past winter, before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring with 23 points in seven games.

The Chicago Blackhawks recently won the lottery for the chance to select Bedard with the first pick and are expected to do so at the draft in Nashville next week. Bedard swept the Canadian Hockey League awards, becoming the first voted player of the year, top prospect and top scorer following his 143-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.

Hilary Knight was voted the IIHF's first female player of the year for captaining the U.S. to gold at this year's women's world championship.