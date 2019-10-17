Continuing its Halloween season tradition, the Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will present the wild, wacky “Rocky Horror Show,” for nine performances this month. Filled with outrageous humor, dynamic musical numbers, unconventional romance, ghoulish delights and plenty of audience participation, the musical is directed for the second time by longtime Circa '21 veteran Brad Hauskins.
"We are thrilled to be presenting 'Rocky Horror' in The Speakeasy again this year,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. "The show has become an annual event for so many people. It's fun to see people show up dressed like their favorite character and sing along with every song. What other show can you throw things and yell profanities at the actors and it's okay? 'The Rocky Horror Show' is the only one I'm aware of.”
The theater welcomes back “Rocky Horror” cast veterans Doug Kutzli, Kirsten Sindelar, Victoria House, Chase Austin, Kelci Eaton, Sarah Hayes and Nicholas Munson. Those joining the show for the first time are Ethan Mason, Haley Teel and playing Dr. Frank N. Furter, is Ian Sodawasser.
The show is a raunchy tribute to B-grade sci-fi movies of the '50s, and tells of young couple Brad and Janet and how their worlds are turned upside down when a flat tire causes them to spend the night in a creepy old castle. The asylum features a mad scientist, an unlucky delivery boy, a hunky Frankenstein and a bunch of aliens.
Performances will be 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (plus Oct. 25 and 26), and a special 6 p.m. show on Oct. 27. Due to the musical's adult language and mature subject matter, the 7 p.m. shows are for ages 18 and older, while patrons must be 21 and up to attend the 11 p.m. performances. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on performance days, available at 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or at thecirca21speakeasy.com. The theater will also be selling prop bags at the door for $3. No outside props may be brought in.