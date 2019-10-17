Not So Scary Halloween Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. During this walk participants can dress up the kids and bring flashlights to explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. There also will be refreshments, games, crafts and a glimpse of the Halloween train the train garden. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Game-O-Ween: 8 p.m. to midnight, Flavours Lounge and Resturant, 1720 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Davenport Alumnae Chapter, will host this Game-O-Ween featuring a costume and game party with prizes, games, food, dancing and more. $20.