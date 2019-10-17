3rd annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This approximately 1.3-mile tour will take an hour and a half as participants explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. For more information or to book a spot, visit Eventbrite.com. $8 per person.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. The theme focuses on a fascination with all things odd or unusual, grotesque or otherwise terrifyingly unpleasant. Updates include a tribute to Edgar Allan Poe, a carnival-themed indoor cue area, a huge update to the indoor graveyard and a creepy cast of returning and new characters. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. There will be group photos, snacks, hot, cold and beverages available for purchase as well as a cash bar. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
The Rocky Horror Show: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 26. Participants must be 17 years and older to attend the 7 p.m. shows and 21 years and older for the 11 p.m. shows. $20 to $25.