Foxy
Foxy was brought to us by HCAC with Crookshank. Foxy is a sweetheart and beautiful, too! DOB 12/15/2019 POSTED MARCH,... View on PetFinder
A Moline police officer was involved in a fatal crash that killed a 13-year-old male Tuesday afternoon.
Facing a staffing shortage, Quad-Cities restaurants are reducing hours, raising pay and menu prices. 'I have the best staff I've ever had. You can't just burn them out. They deserve better,' says one owner.
At the Steel Plow restaurants in Moline and Davenport, Sunday dinner and all Monday hours were eliminated — not enough kitchen and wait staff to cover the shifts. Across the Quad-Cities, restaurants are having the same problem with staffing shortages.
Moline's high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position and was issued a notice of remedial warning Monday night during a special session of the school board.
James Thiel, the owner of the boat that killed two people in a crash in LeClaire, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
A woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing her car in Moline.
A 60-year-old cyclist was killed early Tuesday on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 in Rock Island County.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., won’t run for re-election next year. The five-term congresswoman is making a public announcement today that she will end her run in the House after her term ends.
The Western 6 Conference released its all-conference teams for the recently completed football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons.
King came close to beating Bustos in the last election. Now, she'll seek the seat again.
The Davenport police department arrested two men Wednesday who are allegedly members of the Mad Max Gang.