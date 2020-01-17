Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84

Glass continued that enjoyment even after he agreed to sell the franchise. He showed up to Kauffman Stadium several times late in the season, watching the Royals with the same boyhood fascination as always.

"I'm here because where else would you want to be on a Saturday evening but the ballpark?" Glass said told The Associated Press one September afternoon, leaning over the dugout during batting practice. "I'm not going to stop enjoying baseball. I went to my first game in 1946 and I've been a baseball junkie ever since."

Glass had been in declining health, increasing his urgency to sell the club. But he had called Moore on Christmas Day and later said he was looking forward to attending spring training with a group of his friends.

"We weren't expecting to get this news this early in 2020, that's for sure," Moore said.

Regardless of how he was perceived by the public, Glass always had the unwavering support of Moore and Ned Yost, his longtime manager. Yost even called watching Glass raise the World Series trophy at Citi Field in 2015 "one of the top three highlights of my baseball career, because we had accomplished it for him."