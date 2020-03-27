Related to this story
Most Popular
The designation means the company will be allowed to stay open.
Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge has come to a halt after at least one worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a union working on bridge construction.
- Updated
There is clear evidence of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the Quad-City metro area — not much yet, but it’s here. Since my last letter, a lot has changed locally, nationally and globally. The recommendations and requirements for social distancing interventions are greatly expanded and I certainly don’t need to list them here — you are living them — but I can’t get a beer and a tenderloin in Lindsay Park (that’s what the East Village was called when I was a kid).
A man in his 60s has become the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
- Updated
August 4, 1970-March 21, 2020
- Updated
More than 2,100 Mid-American Energy customers are without power in Rock Island, according to the utility's website.
- Updated
Illinois Quad-Cities officials said Friday they intend things to run smoothly after Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered Illinoisans to stay home as much as they can to curb COVID-19’s spread.
- Updated
April 29, 1972-March 19, 2020
In the midst of an animated conversation with a fellow rider, Rock Island's James Scott marched off the bus Friday afternoon, shaking his head and waving his arms.
To Governor J.B. Pritzker: