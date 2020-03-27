There is clear evidence of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the Quad-City metro area — not much yet, but it’s here. Since my last letter, a lot has changed locally, nationally and globally. The recommendations and requirements for social distancing interventions are greatly expanded and I certainly don’t need to list them here — you are living them — but I can’t get a beer and a tenderloin in Lindsay Park (that’s what the East Village was called when I was a kid).