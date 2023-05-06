Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A masked robber took cash at gunpoint from a bank on Monday in Moline.
Two men are dead after a Saturday night shooting in Davenport.
Both the union and Quad Cities Chamber are confident no major changes will take place.
The 9-month-old was attacked inside the single-family home and died at the scene; the child's grandmother was seriously injured in the attack.
An East Moline man has been accused of committint a sex crime against a person in 2020 while working at Genesis Health System's western campus…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.