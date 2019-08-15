The 10th-annual Floatzilla, the massive kayak and canoe event, is Saturday, beginning at various launch points on the Mississippi River and ending at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Food, music, competitions and games also will be at Lake Potter.
The event, sponsored by River Action, has a perennial goal to break the world record for the largest number of kayaks and canoes gathered in one place as determined by a photo. The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter. The record is 3,150.
Registrations were at the highest number ever last year, and River Action staffers say they think the record can be crushed if everyone brings one friend along this year. Registration is $30, at riveraction.org/floatzilla, in effect through 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Packets may be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
An evening paddle led by the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group will leave from the Bass Street YMCA, Moline, at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The latest registration fee of $35 will be available at packet pickup and on the day of the event at any of the launch sites and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Park.
If you need a boat, outfitters will bring boats to launch sites, and paddlers can rent from those listed on the website. Buses will return paddlers back to each launch site at 3 p.m.
New this year is a launch site at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, at the foot of Mound Street, Davenport. This also will be the site for free tent camping, since Credit Island is undergoing restoration.