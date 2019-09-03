Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Tuesday night.
Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.
Mike Yastrzemski had San Francisco's only two hits, the first a soft line drive with two outs in the sixth, and the second a single off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth.
St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a pool trick shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly ¾ of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first. The biggest hit, though, was Ozuna's shot in the sixth.
San Francisco right-hander Dereck Rodriguez pitched out of the inning and was nearly as good as Flaherty. Rodriguez (5-8) struck out seven over seven innings.
Martinez stranded Yastrzemski for his 18th save in 21 chances.
St. Louis has won 20 of its last 25 games. The Cardinals are an NL-best 34-16 since the All-Star break and entered the game leading the NL Central by three games.
San Francisco has lost seven of its last eight.
JUMPING JACK FLASH: St. Louis manager Mike Shildt had high praise for Flaherty before the game after learning he'd won NL pitcher of the month for August.
"I'm proud of him," Shildt said. "I've never seen anybody more prepared or more sincere about their dedication to their career and so mature with it so early in their career."
IN THE HOUSE: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and his assistant coaches sat in the stands for the game. The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in June.
RECALLED: St. Louis recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis.
White Sox 6, Indians 5
Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Tuesday night.
Carrasco entered the game with a 5-2 lead, but gave up a three-run homer to McCann, which was followed by Jiménez's second homer of the game.
Cleveland missed a chance to move into a virtual tie with Tampa Bay for the AL wild-card lead. The White Sox ended a season-high seven-game losing streak.
The crowd of 17,397 came to its feet when Carrasco ran through the bullpen gate and chanted "Cookie" — the right-hander's nickname.
Carrasco (4-7) entered the game after Roberto Pérez's three-homer in the seventh gave Cleveland a 5-2 lead. Carrasco gave up singles to Leury García and Tim Anderson, but struck out José Abreu and Yoán Moncada.
With the fans on their feet again, McCann startled the crowd by homering into the bleachers to tie the game. Jiménez followed with a towering drive to right that cleared the wall despite a leaping attempt by Yasiel Puig.
The inning finally ended when Carrasco fielded Daniel Palka's high chopper and ran to first for the out. He was given another ovation when he left the field.
Indians manager Terry Francona said he wanted to use Carrasco in low-pressure situations as he returned, but Cleveland needed five relievers in Monday night's 11-3 win.
Carrasco, diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June, pitched an inning in Tampa Bay on Sunday. Carrasco said on Monday that his whole body was shaking when he on the field, but he knew his first appearance at home would be even more emotional.
Jiménez had an RBI double in the second and a solo homer in the seventh off Mike Clevinger. The rookie left fielder recorded his fourth career two-homer game.
Evan Marshall (4-2) got the win despite allowing Pérez's home run. Alex Colomé survived Franmil Reyes' flyout to deep right in the ninth for his 26th save.
Francisco Lindor homered in the first. Jiménez tied the game in the second with an RBI double. Pérez broke the tie with an RBI single in the fifth, but Jiménez homered in the seventh.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto threw a bullpen Tuesday before the game. Cueto has missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and manager Bruce Bochy said he'd make his season debut next time through the rotation, though a date was not announced.
Cardinals: C Matt Wieters went to the doctor to get a cortisone shot for a mild calf strain but it was determined he did not need one. There is no timetable for his return.
White Sox: LHP Manny Bañuelos sustained a bruised foot when he was struck by a groundball in the eighth inning Monday.
Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (sore shoulder and groin) returned to his home in Tampa. Francona said Salazar experienced some physical issues while on a minor league rehab assignment and asked for some time away. Salazar made one appearance for Cleveland last month before going back on the injured list.
UP NEXT
Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.62) is 4-5 in 11 career starts against the Cardinals. He faced St. Louis in July and was forced to leave after the second inning after Jose Martinez slammed a line drive off the top his pitching elbow in the first inning. Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.07) will be making his first appearance against the Giants since the 2017 season. His 1.50 career ERA versus the Giants is his lowest against any National League opponent.
White Sox: RHP Iván Nova (9-11, 4.48 ERA) has been dominant in his last eight starts, going 5-2 and allowing nine earned runs in 52 innings. Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (12-7, 3.27 ERA) has lost his last three decisions. The All-Star Game MVP hasn't won since Aug. 9.