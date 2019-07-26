MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.
The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.
Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.
Short leads Senior British
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open.
After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.
"I like it. It makes you think," Short said of the English links that has hosted the British Open 11 times. "I played a lot of different shots off the tee and tried to avoid the bunkers and had a really nice (run) birdieing the last three."
Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.
"I never played any of the regular Opens here, but I've played the golf course probably a half a dozen times and loved it," Dunlap said. "I really wanted to be here and see what it was like in tournament competition, and so far, so good."
Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland, who won the 2011 British Open at Royal St. George's, was third at 4 under after his second consecutive 68 in his Senior Open debut.
Weather hampers Creamer
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Taking advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather, Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship.
The 37th-ranked Lee was at even through 15 holes on the day before a birdie-birdie-eagle finish in the best of still conditions. Her clubhouse target of 10-under 132 only got tougher as threatened lightning strikes forced a delay and the heat was swept away by gusting winds.
The late-afternoon delay disrupted first-round leader Paula Creamer, who was 9 under after making birdie on the 12th. Shortly thereafter, storm clouds moved on Evian Resort Golf Club.
Creamer returned on the 13th green and missed a 6-foot putt for her first bogey of the tournament. She dropped shots on Nos. 14 and 15 as the wind whipped up, then made a triple-bogey 6 after finding water at the par-3 16th.
Another bogey at No. 17 left Creamer seven shots worse off since the stoppage — giving back all she gained in a 64 during Thursday's heat wave. Her 76 left her tied for 25th at 2 under.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, also playing early, plus seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Hyo Joo Kim were one shot back.
Lee cited good fortune in leading the newest women's major at the midway point.
"I think I missed a lot of the green today, but was trying to think simple," said Lee, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour. "I had a little luck also."