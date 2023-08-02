For the first time this Saturday, Muscatine will be host to a catfish tournament that is bringing people from all over the country to compete for the bragging rights of taking the largest catfish out of the Mississippi as well as prizes.

On Friday, sign up for the Twisted Cat Outdoors tournament in Muscatine will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pearl City Station. Food trucks will be there. The public is invited to attend the signup as well as the event. During Friday’s gathering a new Contrary craft beer in honor of Twisted Cat will be unveiled. Tournament director Alex Nagy said the Twisted Cat tournaments had been trying to move to a more northern part of the state to expand the sport of catfishing. He said that Muscatine was the perfect place to hold the tournament this year.

“With the boat ramp and the city and everyone there wanting to be part of it,” he said. “We worked with the people there and we are excited to have our first even this far north and are excited to grow on it.”

The tournament, which is confined to the Mississippi, will fish specifically for catfish.

The tournament will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and end at 3 p.m. Weighing the catch will take place between 2 and 5 p.m. Each of the estimated 30 teams of three fishermen will have their own walk-up theme as they are weighing in. The public is invited to attend.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president of operations and tourism Rebecca Paulsen said many of the out-of-state teams have already arrived in Muscatine and have been going out into the Mississippi daily to scout out the best fishing holes.

“We are working with Keep Muscatine Beautiful so they will again be doing the pop and beer sales to raise money for the amphitheater,” Paulsen said.

She said a DJ will be featured during the weighing as well as the other amenities from Friday.

Paulsen said the goal is to host the tournament every year. The tournament is part of a tournament trail that goes throughout Iowa.