Two hot topics: health care and immigration.
Let’s begin with universal health insurance. This is something that all advanced democracies currently offer and “universal medicare” has a ring to it. But what is a reasonable way forward to something like it?
The practical problem is that, since World War II, health insurance has become the province of the commercial sector. Government intrusion would put a lot of people out of work and disrupt familiar profit streams. That latter thought gives our financial overlords the vapors.
The closest we could come was the somewhat cumbersome Affordable Care Act (ACA). It left only about 10 million uncovered and kept the health insurance industry (and, regrettably, Big Pharma) in play. While basically a Republican plan, it was promoted by President Barack Obama and thus became a victim of President Donald Trump’s childish crusade to repeal All Things Obama.
That process is ongoing, yet the ACA has managed to hang on by a thread because people both need and want it; just don’t call it Obamacare. (Check Kentucky’s artful disguise of that label.)
So, given that sketchy background, how would one proceed, in a practical manner, to get the job done?
First, restore ACA to its full structure and function. Then, add a public option: national health insurance for those still outside the corral. Not very dramatic and not the “right now” national medicare solution some are insisting on at all costs.
However, going in steps would push us in that direction. The public option would soon become the most popular form, slowly eating into the ACA and private systems. This would allow time for the market to adjust to a changing reality. (Something the coal industry is learning the hard way.)
That’s easy to state but hard to do. What’s attractive about it is that it can be done without a political and economic earthquake. I know people are impatient to solve the problem, but trying to get universal medicare in one Congressional term would not only fail, but shut the whole concept back in the closet.
And let’s not forget that we can’’t do any needful thing until the recent tax break for the wealthy is canceled. While we’re at it, the Lesser Bush’s tax break also should be worked over.
Immigration is an incendiary subject, especially since it has become the overriding theme of our president’s campaign. That’s rather odd, when you think about it. Why should our German-American president, whose grandfather, mother, and wife are all immigrants, harp on this subject? Especially when his wife used chain migration to bring her parents to this country, a process he abominates.
Well, it works. It has always worked: fear of the “other.” Just now, it’s a potent psychological weapon, when the equatorial world is starting to boil under climate change; when some Central American countries are in the grip of gangs who demand weekly payments or your life. In Honduras, they have slaughtered their way to an annual income of $23 million.
People don’t want to leave their homes, but when they have no other option, they go. Remember how farmers in the Plains migrated to California when the Dust Bowl deprived them of everything. That’s what people do when their world collapses.
If we want to stop or slow an ongoing flood of the desperate, we need to intervene at the source. We never hesitated to send in the Marines when United Fruit was having a problem. Why not undertake a Marshall Pan for Central America, using dollars and diplomacy — and the CIA to see that it’s done honestly?
There’s a lot to clean up here. We really owe it to the Dreamers to give them a way in. Then, both immigration law and practice have to adjust to the current reality of populations under stress.
Health care and immigration are but two of the overwhelming issues facing us right now. While these are Biggies, all fade in the shadow of accelerating climate change and the sale, open carriage, and civilian use of automatic weapons.
We campaign in aspirations. We legislate in facts. That’s the contradiction we face in a democracy. We tend to vote for those who carry the flame; what we need are those who can supply the fuel.
Follow the 2020 campaign carefully. Anyone can talk; who can actually deliver?