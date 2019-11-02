KEWANEE — With all it accomplished during the regular season, Annawan-Wethersfield's formidable defensive unit had yet to have one of its own light up the scoreboard.
In Saturday afternoon's Class 1A first-round football playoff matchup with Lewistown, that changed. Titan senior linebacker Drake VanHyfte, the team's top tackler, scooped up a fumble and returned it 16 yards to paydirt with 3:58 left until halftime.
VanHyfte's touchdown provided the perfect touch to a dominating day on both sides of the line for the 10-0 and top-seeded Titans, who rolled to a 52-0 victory at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium to set up next weekend's second-round showdown with reigning 1A state champion Forreston (8-2).
"We pride ourselves on being one of the most physical defenses in the area," said VanHyfte, "(but) our coaches have been talking all year about getting (a defensive touchdown)."
One person who was especially excited to see VanHyfte cross the goal line was A-W coach Logan Willits.
"Coach (Joe) Schmitt and I had been egging the guys on all year, saying 'let's go get one,'" said Willits. "That was exciting to see. Drake's worked his tail off all year, and to see him scoop it up and score, that was big. I was extremely happy to see that."
VanHyfte's score was part of an effort in which Annawan-Wethersfield held the 16th-seeded Indians (5-5) to 67 total yards and seven first downs as the Titans recorded their fifth shutout.
"I thought we were really good at controlling the line, and keeping our linebackers free to run through holes and make plays," Willits said. "If you win the line, that bodes well for the rest of the defense."
While the Titans were keeping Lewistown's offense in check, A-W scored on its first three possessions of the game.
On their opening series, the Titans drove 85 yards on seven plays, capped when quarterback Coltin Quagliano scored on a 38-yard keeper, followed by Isaac Shaw's two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. A Quagliano defensive fumble recovery set up A-W's second score, a 12-yard Quagliano-to-Brady Kelley pass to make it 14-0.
"We wanted to come out and be explosive, to show other teams how we can execute," said Quagliano, who completed six of 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in addition to rushing for 61 yards on five carries. "It's always a blessing to be at home for the first round, and to come out and take the win was amazing."
Before the first quarter was over, the Titans built a 22-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown run by Reece Gripp and Quagliano's two-point toss to Kelley. Early in the second period, Quagliano found Julian Samuels behind the Indian secondary, and Samuels used his speed to complete the 97-yard scoring play for a 30-0 A-W lead.
"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Coltin Quagliano is insane. He's a playmaker," said Samuels, who had three receptions for 117 yards. "He knows what he's doing, and he knows how to get it done for us on offense."
Before the first half was over, A-W had put up all of its points, with VanHyfte's touchdown sandwiched around a 20-yard Quagliano-to-Shaw scoring pass and an 18-yard TD by Gripp (97 yards, seven carries).
"We always expect to dominate anyone we play against; but, I don't know about 52-0," said Gripp. "Sometimes we struggle at the beginning of games, so we made it a priority to come out strong today."
Looking ahead to next week's road trip to play a Forreston team that topped Ottawa Marquette 42-7 on Saturday, the Titans look to continue to tighten up their game, especially after being flagged 13 times for 102 yards of penalties against the Indians.
"Penalties hurt us today," VanHyfte said. "We've got to clean those up and get ourselves better disciplined."