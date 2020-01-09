Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Many of the courses were designed with his wife, Alice, who died last February at 91. She famously suggested to her husband as they were clearing out a swamp at Sawgrass, "Why not just make an island green?"

"He was an icon when it comes to golf course design," said Snedeker, who won at the Dye-designed Harbourtown Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. "He was a guy who really made you uncomfortable the whole round. And he did it visually. He'd always make you think.

Born in Urbana, Ohio, Dye sold life insurance when he and his wife had a chance to build their first golf course, a nine-hole track near Indianapolis called El Dorado.

The next year, his wife sent out a rendition of the course with hopes they might get more work. One letter went to Richard Tufts, a former USGA president whose family owned Pinehurst. Alice Dye had won the North & South and knew Tufts.

"He wrote back and said he thought it was wonderful," Dye said in 2008 when he was selected for the World Golf Hall of Fame. "He said, 'I think it's wonderful of you kids to build this nine-hole golf course. But don't you think crossing a creek 13 times in nine holes is just a little too much?"'