Local photographer Laura Heath is presenting her third exhibit, “Eden,” at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. She will be at an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and the collection will be on display through Nov. 3.
Longtime owner of the vintage clothing store Trash Can Annie, Davenport-based Heath said she still is inspired by the 20th-century work of Edward Weston (1886-1958), who was a “seminal American photographer whose radical approach to composition, lighting and form changed the history of the medium,” according to artnet.com. “The camera should be used for a recording of life, for rendering the very substance and quintessence of the thing itself, whether it be polished steel or palpitating flesh,” the artist once said.
Heath feels the work she has done in her past two shows and her current show have given both she and her models confidence they hadn’t felt in the past. All three exhibits have been shown at the Rock Island cafe, gallery and performing arts venue.
“Eden” has assisted Heath's artistic progression to “become more focused on improving her composition and lighting,” she said. The exhibit is named Eden “to signify the idea that nudity need not be hidden away,” Heath said, noting society often views nudity as shameful; she wants people to see it as beautiful.