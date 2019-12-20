Eryn Murray, sr., Geneseo
Eryn Murray, sr., Geneseo

  • Updated
eryn murray, geneseo golf.jpg

Murray

Tied for eighth at Peru-St. Bede Sectional to qualify for state as an individual, missing final round of state after shooting a 90; Placed third at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; placed eighth at Western Big 6 Conference meet to earn second team all-conference honors.

