49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings

Garoppolo threw an interception deep in his own territory late in the first half and then spent most of the second half handing the ball off to Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little reason for coach Kyle Shanahan to take chances the way his defense completely bottled up talented runner Dalvin Cook. That took away Minnesota's play-action game and forced Cousins into becoming a drop-back passer.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"That was the No. 1 emphasis all week," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said of the Minnesota running game. "We knew we were facing probably the best back we've faced all year with Dalvin, and we knew we had to earn the right to pass rush. So, that's what we did. We took the run as serious as we could, shut it down and then we ate."

Cousins finished 21 for 29 for 172 yards with his only big play coming on a 41-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter.

Cook was held to 18 yards on nine carries as the Niners defense was back to its dominant early season form thanks in part to the return from injuries of defensive end Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

San Francisco had six sacks and held Minnesota to 147 yards for the game with a large chunk coming on two late garbage-time drives.