Pictured are the 2019 Quad City 76ers Semi Pro Baseball Club. The 76ers ended the year as Black Hawk Valley Conference Champions for the 29th time in the last 30 years, and second place in the Iowa State Tourney, finishing with a conference record of (15-1) and overall record of (30-10-1). In front from lefte are Erik Hoffman, Zach Nitzel, Shamus Murphy, Anthony Ruggles, Tyler Ulfig, Kyle Portner, PT Boeye, KJ Lampkin, Drew Davis and Brooks Sunny. In back from left are manager Kevin Corrigan, Ike Roush, Vince Omeara, Chris Refka, Connor Sharp, Colin Rogiers, Caden Wright, Eric Maffie, Christian Jackson and gameday director Bill Roush. Missing are Nick Drobushevic, Ian Delleman and Jake Viaene.