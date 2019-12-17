Eric Erdmann, sr., Orion-Sherrard, defender
Eric Erdmann, sr., Orion-Sherrard, defender

  • Updated
Erdmann, Eric (O-S).jpg

Scored 13 goals, four assists; team’s defensive MVP.

