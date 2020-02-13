14-year-old Hampton blues singer aims to be 'Voice of the Quad-Cities'

Because she sings the blues with power and poise, Alexa Mueller appears a lot older and wiser than 14. Being 5-foot-10 also helps.

The Pleasant Valley High School freshman, who lives in Hampton, is among 30 finalists who will compete in the first “Are you the Voice of the Quad Cities?” contest, which will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. They'll be competing for a $3,500 top prize.

“Alexa was chosen because she's the real deal. She was an easy choice,” said contest organizer and judge Billy Peiffer of the local band Lynn Allen. He said 87 people auditioned for the first round in December, and finalists were chosen by judges Jan. 4.

Winners Saturday will be picked by a combination of public ballot and four judges, Peiffer said.

“This will be tough. These contestants are talented,” he said.

“I feel very fortunate to be sharing the stage with such great local talent for this competition,” Alexa said recently, “and the Rust Belt is a huge, new venue here in the Q-C, which is really fun to perform in.”