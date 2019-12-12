12-year-old Davenport dancer realizes dream as 'Nutcracker' prince

The dancers also savor being able to perform with live orchestra, here the Cedar Rapids-based Orchestra Iowa.

“They bring their own energy,” Squires said. “It's always a little different, things shift subtly from night to night. Every show's different. Any live music will do that — they bring way more energy to the production versus canned music. You have to be able to adapt to the moment, and inspires you to give more energy.”

Nick Bartolotti, a new BQC dancer from New York State, dances the Rat King and Spanish Dance, in his third “Nutcracker,” but never these roles.

“Rat King is so much fun because it's all character,” Bartolotti said. “What's fun about 'The Nutcracker,' because it's so well-known, everybody does it a little different.”

“One of my favorite things is being able to explore the different characters, and the movement itself,” he said. “The Rat King is very frantic, whereas the Spanish Dance is much different. Those two different sets of movement is fun.”

Domingo Rubio (BQC's frequent Dracula in the fall) is playing the toymaker Drosselmeyer for the second year in a row. He does the Arabian Dance in Act II with Rachel Martens.

“Tchaikovsky is like the Shakespeare of composers. He can reach you even if you don't know any music,” Rubio said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.