Winter brrrews: Local breweries beat the brr with seasonal beers

“'Tis the season to be jolly,” and local breweries are making it a touch easier with a crop of winter beers.

While spring and summer tend to deliver light beverages packed with fruity flavors to cool you off, fall and winter typically feature spicer, more dense selections to warm you up.

A plethora of options await at local breweries, which recently began tapping their wintertime and holiday varieties. Here are three any beer lover ought to try this season.

Krampusblüd Nordic Stout

2529 5th Ave., Rock Island

Created from Wake’s second run of its Omega Russian Imperial Stout, according to a Facebook post, this brew was fermented with a Nordic Farmhouse Ale-style yeast, then dosed with Tahitian vanilla and Dark Matter Coffee beans, out of Chicago.

This stout is dessert in a glass. It is a fragrant, grown-up hot chocolate mixed with coffee and chilled to perfection. It is richer than rich, and certainly is not a toss-a-few-back kind of drink.