BETTENDORF — When Elizabeth Treiber started her own rock band, 20 years ago at age 19, she didn't really have any local female role models to look up to.
Her popular outfit, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls, is still going strong, and Treiber enjoys being a mentor to the all-female student rockers, Been There Done That — which last year won the Iowa Rocks Talent competition, sponsored by the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association, in Arnolds Park on Lake Okoboji. They beat out six other bands with members age 21 and under, and performed the next day before in the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
“I'm a little bit of inspiration for them; they didn't leave anything on the table,” Treiber said of seeing them again this past weekend at the contest, 5 1/2 hours from the Quad-Cities. “We're so proud of them, what these high school kids, some of them in junior high, have done. It just blows my mind. Isn't that amazing?”
Been There Done That, and Hum Hum & the Crash (a female-fronted teen band), both formed at the QC Rock Academy, which is directed by Greg Hipskind, drummer for Wicked Liz, and they both competed last weekend at Lake Okoboji. Those student bands will perform on a bill with Wicked Liz this weekend at the first She Rocks Fest — from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Rd., Bettendorf, and from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Potosi Brewery & Museum, Potosi, Wis. (90 minutes north of the Quad-Cities).
She Rocks Fest is a free and all-ages event showcasing women in music.
“Everybody in the band has daughters (Treiber's are 10 and 12), and having done this 20 years, we can definitely support up-and-coming musicians. We feel like it's our role,” she said. “Especially me as frontman, we should encourage young and old females in the arts.”
“It's just like movies that are produced or directed by women, it hasn't been as supported,” Treiber said. “Maybe people see it, but they don't think it's as common. If you don't support it more than something all male, that's male centered, it's not going to happen as often.”
When she started her band as a Black Hawk College student (she ended up earning her associate's at Scott), there were not lot of other female rock musicians, Treiber said.
“I was the only female on stage for so long," she said. "Now, so many other women are doing it, I really want to support other females. I didn't have a mentor. I had male mentors — they were great and supported me.”
She wants the new (and planned to be annual) festival to show “there are successful females in all the arts. You've got to support each other,” Treiber said. “I think it's so important for the community to support that. We've always felt that.
“I do feel like the Quad-Cities is one those communities, everybody knows your name, and people worked with our guitar player before. He had a great reputation,” she said of guitarist Leo Kelly. He and brother Bob (on bass) are the other 20-year veterans of the band, with keyboardist Robert Cheney a regular for the past year and a half.
Treiber was best friends with the Kellys' younger brother when they went to Assumption High School, and they needed a backup singer when she was 19 and had a gig at Rookies Sports Bar.
“I was hooked. We were all walking to our cars, and said. 'Why don't we keep jamming together?” she recalled, adding that Bob Kelly found their drummer.
Treiber can't believe after two decades, they're still playing together regularly, throughout the Midwest.
“I think it's funny. I got married in 2005, why wouldn't I keep going? Then I had kids, and people were like, you're probably not going to do it,” she said. “I never thought I was going to cut if off. It always kind of worked. It always felt funny. When Greg had kids, no one asked if he was gonna quit.”
Treiber — who's done a lot of volunteering and is president of her daughters' PTA, at Hopewell Elementary in Bettendorf — said her husband, Brad, is “my biggest fan. I couldn't have done it without him.”
She picked Potosi for the second day of “She Rocks” because they love playing there, just north of Dubuque.
“We thought it would be great to invite a couple other friends down, make it a two-day thing,” Treiber said. “I'm excited because hopefully we'll able to do this again, bring in other new bands, from other parts of the country, introduce them to our friends. It's a great way to collaborate.”
A female-led band from Reno, Nev. — Her Finest Hour — Treiber met about 15 years ago in Cincinnati, and has stayed friends, inviting them to play other gigs in Iowa.
It's important to provide examples to young female musicians, like Treiber had with a friend who ran a marathon and encouraged her to do one.
“I probably never would have the idea if she didn't do it,” she said. “It seems hard to do something you've never done before until you see someone who's done it and encourages you. (Music) also provides just a great outlet — a good, healthy expression of themselves.”