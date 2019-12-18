'Voice of the Quad-Cities' and Head East coming to Rust Belt

EAST MOLINE — The Rust Belt has a couple of exciting events coming up in the next few weeks, starting with the first round of the new competition “Are You The Voice Of The Quad Cities?,” beginning at noon Saturday at 533 12th Ave.

The open, blind auditions are free to enter, and competitors will perform without accompaniment. You must pre-register at areyouthevoiceofthequadcities.com. The next rounds of competition will be held Jan. 4 and Feb. 15, with general admission of $20 each.

All competitors will receive a T-shirt. The first-place winner will get $3,500 and an additional $500 to donate to a local high school of his or her choice. The second-place prize is $500, and third place is $100. Contestants must be 12 or older.

The other event features Illinois-based rock band Head East, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The band will kick off the new year with a Rust Belt show at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. General admission is $20, and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

