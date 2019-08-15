True to its musical name, there is lots to choose from this weekend at Polyrhythms' sixth-annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival — renamed in 2017 in honor of the beloved East Moline native (jazz pianist and educator) who died in March of that year.
Polyrhythms, which for 15 years has presented the monthly Third Sunday jazz series at Davenport's Redstone Room, is a grass-roots nonprofit organization dedicated to community and cultural arts advocacy. “Every community is greatly enhanced by the opportunity to share and participate in the arts,” according to its mission.
The free three-day festival — today and Saturday at MLK Park, 7th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island, and Sunday at River Music Experience, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport — “celebrates the indigenous music and culture of people who helped build the Quad-Cities with their blood, sweat and tears,” according to organizers.
The music encompasses many styles associated with the area: blues, R&B, gospel music, Latin, folk music, rock, rap, country music and jazz, both contemporary and traditional.
“Our grandparents and parents contributed greatly, both physically and creatively, to the success of the Quad-Cities, and we wish to sow the seeds of our unique culture for generations to come,” said festival organizer Shellie Moore-Guy of Rock Island, who co-founded Polyrhythms with Nate Lawrence of East Moline.
“We remain dedicated to creating and growing an exciting and sustainable event that audiences, locally and regionally can relate to. We are building and growing a festival reflective of, and befitting, the cultural diversity that builds and sustains the Quad-City area,” she said.
Community development is a conscious effort to improve the lives, understanding and peace of mind of all of our friends and neighbors, she said.
Cathy Bolkcom of Davenport, a community organizer for 40-plus years in the Quad-Cities, has been longtime friends with Moore-Guy and helped plan this weekend's events.
“I am well aware of the racial divide in our communities and the history of social segregation here,” she said this week. “It happens that I am also a white woman and an artist. I have worked with many, many Quad-Citians of all ethnicity on a variety of issues over these years in every city here.
“Polyrhythms has made a huge investment in this annual free Jazz and Heritage Festival — over $100,000 over the past five years,” Bolkcom said.
“This is a labor of love for the 20 or so core leaders — almost all African-Americans — who have made this happen. I joined this effort this year because I have attended the Third Sunday concerts and the festival over the past years and felt it was time for me to step up and volunteer.”
“The music Polyrhythms presents is simply a vehicle for building community,” she said by email. “Every year, the festival adds activities and forums to benefit the community — the reading tent and free books, health forums for the public, workshops (which are in addition to the free jazz workshops held every month for kids at the Sunday concerts).
“The efforts put into raising up kids by Polyrhythms alone deserve attention. The youth stage at the festival will feature some 20-plus performances by young people from the community,” Bolkcom said.
Entertainment includes family-friendly fare — Metro Youth (which kicks off the fest at 5 p.m. Friday), a participatory drum circle and a strong youth educational component around reading, drumming and dance.
Saturday's schedule includes the festival's growing health awareness initiative with health forums inside the King Center — one on sickle cell anemia at 1:30 p.m. And African-Americans and mental illness at 2:45 p.m.
The band mainstage schedule (there will be two Rock Island stages) for the weekend is:
Friday
- 7:15-8:15 p.m.: PlayThangs (facebook.com/TheCurtisHawkinsBand)
- 8:45-10 p.m.: Joe Metkza Band (facebook.com/joemetzkaband)
Saturday
- 4-4:45 p.m.: Been There Done That (facebook.com/BTDTBeenThereDoneThat)
- 5-6 p.m.: The Peña Brothers (facebook.com/The-Pe%C3%B1a-Brothers-Band-323145694835906)
- 7-8 p.m.: Pippi Ardennia & Daniel Leahy (facebook.com/PippiArdenniaandDanielLeahy)
- 8:45-10 p.m.: Ed East Latin Jazz Ensemble (facebook.com/ed.east.35)
Sunday
- 4-5 p.m.: James Culver (facebook.com/KuchinaJazz)
- 6-8 p.m.: Xavier Breaker Coalition (xavierbreaker.com)
For more information, visit facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.