“The Beach Bum” is a star-studded movie that shows how the empathy machine of cinema can work perfectly and still fail to satisfy our hunger for a good story.
A dramedy released earlier this year and now streaming on Hulu, the film follows a misadventurous stoner in Florida as he stumbles half-high through middle age. Known as Moondog, the stoner is portrayed by a brilliant Matthew McConaughey.
Some actors are born for parts. This part was born for him. McConaughey’s Moondog is the high school pickup artist of “Dazed and Confused” thirty years older. He’s married, sure, but an addiction to soft drugs and an ocean’s supply of alright-alright-alright vibes have kept him from settling down, or ever growing up.
To the extent the plot matters, Moondog is an acclaimed poet living off the largess of his wife Minnie (Isla Fisher) in south Florida. He drinks a lot, he smokes a lot, he parties in the Florida Keys, he cheats on her, she cheats on him, somehow their marriage succeeds on the tacit understanding that marriage, like all things, isn’t meant to be taken too seriously.
Scenes move fast in a colorful stream of impressions and moods. Moondog is a creature of technicolor the way moths are attracted to light. His stimulus is energy, and he chases it in every form: beach parties and recreational drugs, moving literature and human connection.
“The Beach Bum” was written and directed by Harmony Korine, an eccentric filmmaker and performance artist best known for “Kids” (1995) and “Gummo” (1997). Korine effortlessly manages to sync up the film’s presentation with its main personality. We see what Moondog sees: a dark and dynamic Florida that feels like a beach on spring break, even as a hurricane looms down the shore.
From the strength of its vision and its acting, “The Beach Bum” gets close to great filmmaking. But there’s that pesky little problem called plot. Stoner comedies are famous for their ridiculous and over-the-top stories, which often verge on the nonsensical. In “The Beach Bum,” big events happen and then seem not to matter.
When Minnie dies in a car crash only a third into the movie, Moondog registers the event but never grieves. Per her will, he can only inherit her millions if he finishes his long-awaited work of poems. So he loses the house, the car, the bank accounts, the lifestyle. This material change, and not her loss, kicks him into adult-mode. He doesn’t give up his habits, but overnight penury forces him to publish or perish.
His situation is meant to be funny but quickly becomes something quite sad. A middle-aged hippie high on free love is incapable of feeling anything but passing respect for his dead wife. He thinks of her the way a man remembers an old car, or a favorite college bar.
Support from Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill can enliven but not rescue “The Beach Bum,” an almost-great movie that too often feels like watching a grown man drown in a kiddie pool.