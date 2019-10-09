ROCK ISLAND — Ola Larsmo, author of the recent best-selling novel "Swede Hollow," will deliver the Swenson Center's annual O. Fritiof Ander Lecture in Immigration History on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hanson Hall of Science (Room 102), 726 35th St., Augustana College.
The title of his free 7 p.m. talk is "Swede Hollow: A Different Swedish-American Story."
"Swede Hollow" was published in Sweden in 2016. It tells of a group of Swedes who settled in Swede Hollow, St. Paul, Minn., home to many immigrants. The English translation will be available from the University of Minnesota Press in October.
Larsmo is a critic and columnist for the leading Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. He is the author of nine novels and several collections of short stories and essays. He has received the Bjornson Prize from the Norwegian Academy of Literature and Freedom of Expression, the Lagercrantz Critics' Prize from Dagens Nyheter, and Natur & Kultur's cultural prize.
The annual O. Fritiof Ander Lecture invites a prominent scholar in the field of immigration studies to give a talk on the Augustana campus.
The series is named in honor of Dr. Oscar Fritiof Ander, who taught history at Augustana from 1930 to 1968. A legendary professor at the college, he was a pioneer and leading name in immigration history and the author of numerous books and articles in the field, according to the college.