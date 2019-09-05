ROCK ISLAND — The Speakeasy, at 1818 3rd Ave., which has hosted stand-up comedy since opening in 2010, will bring back its comedy contest, "The Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge," at 8 p.m. Saturday.
This contest has brought some of the best stand-up comedians from across the Midwest to Rock Island, to compete for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Laugh Hard Champion.
"We've had comics from Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Des Moines, Milwaukee and many other cities, including some of our great local comics compete," said Brett Hitchcock, Speakeasy director of audience development. "This is a wonderful showcase of great comics in one location."
The Laugh Hard Challenge will have preliminary rounds Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sept. 14. Fifteen comics will compete in each preliminary round for five minutes each. From each preliminary round, five will advance to the finals Sept. 28. The comics will be judged on material, stage presence and audience response.
Tickets ($10 in advance and $12 day of show for the preliminary rounds and $12 and advance and $15 day of show for the finals) are available for all three shows by calling 309-786-7733, Ext. 2, or at thecirca21speakeasy.com. Those attending must be 18 or older.