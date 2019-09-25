Go ape for reunited Q-C rock band
Twenty-two years after first splitting up, the acclaimed Q-C rock band Tripmaster Monkey reunited to make a new record and will play at 9 p.m. Friday with openers Subatlantic, at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
Earlier this year, Tripmaster — named after the book "Tripmaster Monkey: His Fake Book," by Maxine Hong Kingston — recorded the 11-song album, "My East Is Your West" with friend, engineer/producer (and Daytrotter co-founder) Pat Stolley in Rock Island.
"With a lot more experience, a little more wisdom, a few more pounds and one more bandmate, Tripmaster Monkey has created a fresh take on the indie rock of their youth while remaining wholly entrenched in present tense zeitgeist," according to facebook.com/Tripmaster-Monkey-Band-1404340309849528.
First formed in 1987 as Q-C teens, the band in New York City (in the early '90s) caught the attention of legendary Sire founder and president Seymour Stein and was added to the celebrated label’s roster.
Touring nationally and internationally, Tripmaster put out three major-label releases on Sire/Warner Bros./Reprise Records in the '90s, while getting MTV airplay and critical acclaim. After a label shakeup, the band was shifted to Elektra, where label focus, attention and funds began to dry up quickly, and their material failed to gain more than an indie cult following, their bio says.
Tickets for Friday's show are $12 in advance (at rivermusicexperience.org), and $15 day of the show.
Sit down for stand-up finals
After two preliminary rounds with stand-up comedians from across the Midwest, The Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) is down to the top 10 competing for the chance to win $1,000 and be crowned as Speakeasy Laugh Hard Champion at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We are so excited about this show,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. “We’ve had so many talented comics perform during this month. It was really difficult for the judges to narrow this field to the top 10. the 10 competing on the 28th are all outstanding comics and will be bringing out their best material that night, trying to win the $1,000.
"It’s also nice to see several Quad-City comics make the top 10," he said, noting Stevie Mo of Milan, Leslie Mitchell of Bettendorf, Calvin Reed of East Moline and Jen Kuhle of Davenport. “It’s a testament to the quality of stand-up comedy right here in our own backyard.”
The comedians will be judged in a number of areas including material, stage presence and audience response. Tickets for the finals are $12 per person in advance and $15 the day of the show, available at 309-786-7733, Ext. 2 or thecirca21speakeasy.com. You must be 18 or older to attend.
Get lost in wacky world of Rube Goldberg
The Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, will open its newest traveling exhibit on Saturday, “Rube Goldberg, The World of Hilarious Invention.” On display through Jan. 5, it is included with regular museum admission.
Created by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the heirs of Rube Goldberg (1883-1970), the exhibition showcases the Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and inventor's iconic contraptions and celebrates his storytelling and inventive cartoons.
“The exhibit presents the best of the Putnam,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins Steiner said, “offering hands-on learning that is engaging and challenging for the entire family, no matter their age or interests.”
Inspired by Goldberg's original illustrations, the exhibit contains a collection of new 3D, life-size machines and hands-on, interactive components that connect Rube’s cartoon contraptions to the way things work in the physical world, according to the Putnam. These experiences provide insight into how classic engineering principles can be reimagined as deeper exploration of STEAM concepts for 21st-century learning, a museum release said.
In the exhibit, you can activate and create crazy chain-reaction contraptions that use everyday objects to complete simple tasks in the most over-complicated, inefficient and hilarious ways possible.
Reuben Garrett Lucius Goldberg (known as Rube Goldberg), was an American cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer and inventor, famous for his popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets performing simple tasks in indirect, convoluted ways.
The exhibit features illustrations by Ed Steckley from the award-winning children’s book, "Rube Goldberg’s Simple Normal Humdrum School Day," a collection of new responsive chain-reaction exhibits, and videos with the latest chain-reaction machines from all around the world, reflecting Goldberg’s legacy.
Women in cannabis to meet in R.I.
With legalization of recreational marijuana taking effect Jan. 1 in Illinois, a fairly new nonprofit is holding networking events across the state this fall to explore industry opportunities.
Illinois Women In Cannabis is meeting Monday, Sept. 30, at Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island, for a networking event. Members are invited at 5:30 p.m., and doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. For $10, you can connect with cannabis advocates and knowledgeable industry professionals. Price includes light appetizers and one drink.
Illinois became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law June 25. It will allow anyone 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis or 500 milligrams of THC in products, including edibles.
Illinois Women in Cannabis was formed as a nonprofit association in 2014 with the mission of ensuring that women would be "at the starting line of Illinois’ newest industry — an industry too new to have a glass ceiling — rather than playing catch-up," according to ilwomenincannabis.org.
The state law allows 55 existing medical dispensaries first dibs at retail licenses, with the first five already having been approved, for Green Thumb Industries, which has a large cultivation center in Rock Island and plans for expansion. The first licensed retail establishment in the Quad-City area is Nature's Treatment in Milan.