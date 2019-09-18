Porch party makes history in Moline
Experience Moline's Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in a new way from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at their first-ever free Porch Party.
You can browse the porches and gardens of both mansions while you play lawn games, examine antique cars, add to a community art project, take photos with local costumed actors, sample treats from local food trucks and listen to a variety of great local musicians.
Explore all four historic buildings (in the area of 8th Street and 11th Avenue) to learn about their use as community centers and how the staff cares for and preserves the historic character and work of the artisans who built them. Sixty-one community groups — who have all met at the site for more than 20 years — will be honored.
You can head underground to explore the tunnel connecting Butterworth Center to its former garage, now Butterworth Education Center — a tour never before offered to the public, to share rare insights about the 1892 home of Katherine and William Butterworth, John Deere’s granddaughter and her husband.
The day includes live local music from Molly Durnin (alternative) noon to 2 p.m. at Butterworth Center Garden Gazebo; Frankie Joe & Kinfolk (bluegrass) 1 to 3 p.m. at Deere-Wiman House Porch, and Subatlantic (indie rock) 2 to 4 p.m. at the Butterworth gazebo, as well as food trucks.
Davenport native offers iconic Bach
Chamber Music Quad Cities kicks off its 28th season at 3 p.m. Sunday with pianist Thomas Sauer — a Davenport native — performing the famous J.S. Bach “Goldberg” Variations, at Trinity Episcopal Parish House, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.
Originally written for harpsichord in 1741 (immortalized in a 1955 Glenn Gould recording), the aria and 30 variations have "become an iconic monument in Western music,” according to a 2012 piece at NPR.org. “On one level, it's simply a beautiful keyboard work, and on another, it's a Rubik's Cube of invention and architecture.
Sauer said this week by email that Bach composed very few variations, evidently finding the form uncongenial. "Having been promised a large fee, he set about to interest himself in the form," he wrote. This he did by distilling the harmonic essence of the theme," and "what for his fellow composers was a somewhat predictable, even mechanical exercise — that is, composing a set of variations — became in Bach’s hands a kind of tribute to the possibilities of the tonal system."
Sauer's acclaimed career has included recent appearances at Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston and Philadelphia. A faculty member of Mannes and Vassar colleges, Sauer was founder and director of the Mannes Beethoven Institute.
Tickets for Sunday's concert are $20, and $5 for students, available at chambermusicqc.org.
Something for everyone at Riverssance
This weekend's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art features 90 quality visual artists from across the country, live local music, a children’s activity tent and lots of food. The event takes place in scenic Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Thanks to support from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Riverssance also will feature demonstrations by local artists and Riverssance exhibitors, and the fest has free admission for high-school and college students with ID.
The new feature begins Saturday morning with a collaborative sculpture assembled by Steve Banks, Heidi Hernandez and Terry Rathje — who is also this year's winner of the Harley Award for outstanding support of the visual arts. He's retired from Western Illinois University, where he was an associate professor of graphic design (1999-2017), and he now lives along the Wapsipinicon River and makes wood sculptures.
There will also be special art activities throughout Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with Carolyn Krueger, Josh Malone, Tim McGuire, Pamela Brown and David Schaeffer.
Riverssance is a fundraiser for MidCoast Fine Arts to support visual art programs through the year. On April 30, when the levee collapsed a half block away, MidCoast’s Bucktown Center for the Arts was hit with water that filled the basement where over $18,000 in event supplies were stored.
Admission to Riverssance is $4 for the day or $6 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under with an adult have free entry. Parking is available in a lot across River Drive on Mound Street. Adults may enjoy sampling wines from Tabor Home Vineyard and Winery from artist-decorated glasses, many painted by Dee Schricker. Food vendors will include Lagomarcino’s, Pete’s Concessions, Streets of Italy Wood Fired Pizza and Tiffany’s Mexican Food.
For more information, visit midcoast.org/riverssance.
Raise a glass for a cause Saturday
If you like beer and want to support important local causes, the 20th annual Brew Ha Ha is the place to be on Saturday at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.
You can take a tour of the brewing landscape — 2 ounces at a time — from 1 to 5 p.m., where many local, regional and national breweries will highlight their best pales, porters, IPAs and more.
The festival features a commemorative tasting glass, craft brews, food and live entertainment. Proceeds will benefit Jaycees of the Quad-Cities and the Community Foundation of the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, to assist local businesses affected by the 2019 flood.
Ticket-holders can attend a “Hoppy Hour” at noon, which features local beers available for purchase and live local comedy, with sampling starting at 1 p.m. Nick Mielke will provide Hoppy Hour entertainment, and Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls will perform during the rest of the day.
Jaycees (who call themselves “brew-gooders”) are local young professionals (typically 21-40) who work to develop themselves as leaders and to bring in some of the best breweries to the region, to benefit local charities and local programs. Brew Ha Ha tickets are $35 at the door, $30 in advance, available at jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com.