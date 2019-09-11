Excerpts from the new “Country Music” documentary, an eight-part series from acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will be shown throughout the Q-C area.
Previews will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport; Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar, 1722 2nd Ave., Rock Island, and at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.
The new 16-hour PBS documentary — to be shown on Iowa Public Television at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-18 and 22-25 — is about the people and places behind a true American art form. From its deep and tangled roots in ballads, blues and hymns performed in small settings, to its worldwide popularity, Burns reveals how country music evolved over the course of the 20th century.
"Country Music" features never-before-seen footage and photos, plus interviews with more than 80 country music artists. The series airs on WQPT Quad Cities PBS on Thursday nights, beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 26.
The free Redstone Room screening event will feature special guest Dani Lynn Howe, one of the co-hosts of the morning show on local country station WLLR-FM. She will share her experiences in country music.
In addition, WQPT will be sharing preview clips before the Andrew Collins Trio (a bluegrass band) performs at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., and the Bettendorf Public Library Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.
“We wanted to share the 'Country Music' preview with as many Quad Citizens as we could, so we selected locations accordingly,” said Michael Carton, WQPT director of education and outreach. “We’ve already shown it to a group in Rock Island, and the audience laughed, cried, and sang along with some most of the songs. It’s a remarkable film, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with many more in our community.”
Find out more about what "Country Music" means to the local community by visiting the WQPT Facebook page and watching conversations with individuals on how country music influenced their lives. For more information, visit wqpt.org.
Ken Burns has been making documentary films for over 40 years. Since the Academy Award-nominated “Brooklyn Bridge” in 1981, he has directed or produced some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries ever made, including “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Jazz,” “The Statue of Liberty,” “Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery,” “Frank Lloyd Wright,” “Mark Twain,” “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson,” “The War,” “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” “Jackie Robinson,” “Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War,” “The Vietnam War,” and most recently, “The Mayo Clinic: Faith - Hope - Science.”
"Country Music" was directed by Ken Burns, written by Dayton Duncan, and produced by Duncan, Julie Dunfey and Burns. For more information, visit pbs.org/kenburns/country-music.