Sauer brothers present Beethoven celebration at Saturday concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Sauer has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Houston Symphony, the Quad City Symphony, the Columbus (Ga.) Symphony, and Oklahoma City Philharmonic. He was appointed to the music faculty at Florida State University in 2006. He taught 11 years at the University of Oklahoma, and was named presidential professor in 2005.

Lee Taylor was a long-time member of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and has played with the Alabama Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and Colorado Music Festival. As a teacher, she maintains an active home studio and is on the music faculties of The Westminster Schools and Perimeter College of Georgia State University. For many years, Taylor ran her own summer music camp for elementary violin students in Atlanta.

Serena Canin has been a member of the Brentano String Quartet since its founding in 1992. The group has received many honors since its inception, notably the first Cleveland Quartet Award and the 1995 Naumburg Chamber Music Award, and has held residencies at New York University, Princeton University and London’s Wigmore Hall. With the Quartet, she is in residence at the Yale School of Music.