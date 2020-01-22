River Music Experience concert on Friday will benefit the venue's programs

River Music Experience is holding a benefit show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.

Three of the Q-C’s most popular rock bands will perform — Jason Carl & The Whole Damn Band, Minus Six and The Velies. Funds raised will benefit RME’s programs, especially the outreach and education efforts throughout the community, which will reach upward of 25,000 people this year, executive director Tyson Danner said this week.

Some examples include: River Currents Tour, which, after 15 years of serving every fifth grader in Davenport, will soon expand to other school districts; the special-needs weekly programs serving all ages, which run at the Blackhawk Area Special Education Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, and the Jerry Brown Acoustic Club, Danner said.

The Jason Carl Band describes itself: “With a music style that shares influence from rock, folk, and blues, their originals are written and performed with passion and honesty. Catchy songs that anyone can relate to.”