Drive, fly, boat, walk, run, hitchhike — whatever — but get yourself out to Geneseo to take in the Richmond Hill Players’ offering of “The 39 Steps” — the spoof of Alfred Hitchcock’s film of the same name adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and directed by RHP veteran Jennifer Kingry.
This is her 13th foray directing at RHP, and she puts to rest any hint of the possible bad luck usually associated with that number.
This exemplary script is expertly executed and erupts with campy exuberance that roils the audience with laughter scene after scene. It is reminiscent of a junior high production that is SO — albeit sincere — exaggerated that it becomes ludicrously funny.
The play takes place in 1935, and the plot revolves around Richard Hannay (Jonathan Grafft) who is wrongly accused of the murder of Annabella Schmidt (Jessica White) and his capricious capers, as he scampers from London across the Scottish moors to elude capture by the authorities.
Along the way, he encounters a wide variety of characters ranging from underwear salesmen, a spy whose goal is to get the mysterious “39 steps” out of England and into the hands of its enemies, a Scottish shepherd and his wife and Scottish innkeepers, as well as multiple police officers who seem unable to keep him in custody.
I’ve become a big fan of Grafft. I’ve seen him perform in multiple roles in a variety of venues, and his range is impressive. He certainly doesn’t disappoint in this show.
White plays the German seductress/spy as well a shepherd’s wife and an English woman who becomes the main love interest to Hannay — and does so with alacrity. All three characters are very different, require very distinctive costume and hair changes, and accents and she nails them superbly.
All of the rest of the myriad characters are handled by the dynamic duo of Mike Kelly and Kevin Babbitt.
Kelly is a longtime veteran on stages in the Quad-Cities, last appearing at RHP in “Escanaba in Da Moonlight.” In this show, he takes on roles of policeman, spy, wife of the Scottish innkeeper and more. While his attempts at English, Scottish and German accents were not his strong suit, it absolutely didn’t matter because his over-the-top buoyancy completely makes up for it.
But as good as the entire cast in this show is, just a step above is the versatile Kevin Babbitt. Babbitt holds a Ph.D. in theater and has appeared off-Broadway; that background serves him well as he has a phenomenal mastery of accents — even within one ethnicity.
It is an absolute wonder to watch him rat-a-tat-tat the “39 steps” of a secret formula containing highly specific and complicated scientific terminology. I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been to memorize, much less rattle it off while “in the throes of death.”
And all this hilarity takes place on a sparsely appointed but multipurpose playing space using four large trunks, a couple of step ladders, some ingenious back lighting and easily movable set pieces. Kudos go to the crew for efficient scene changes.
Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday Richmond Hill Park. Tickets are $12, available at 309-944-2244 or rhplayers.com.